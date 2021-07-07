“What will I do now? I’ve been deprived of the one reason to live,” Sairaji wailed to one of the guests at her home after the news of her husband Dilip Kumar’s death spread like wildfire in Mumbai.

“For years now she has done nothing but look after Yusuf Saab. Now she is lost. So exhausted that it was heart-breaking. She is like that mythical wife Savitri from Hindu mythology. Even when she had a bath a CCTV would be on to monitor Dilip Saab’s movements. She has not slept properly for months. She looked just so exhausted. If she could bring her husband back for even a day she would happily give up her life in exchange,” says one of the actors who reached Dilip Saab’s Bandra bungalow after the tragic news.

Among the first to reach the residence were Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dharmendra who was seen sobbing like baby after seeing Dilip Saab’s frail shrunken body.

Apparently the religious clerics were not allowing Dilip Saab to be shaved (as it is against the religion) whereas some of those close to the departed icon insisted that the national hero go out for the last time looking his best.

The entire area around Dilip Kumar’s bungalow was cordoned off. The police bandobast was irreproachable. Fans thronged beyond the cordoned area in thousands. Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thakrey’s office shared a Tweet stating that the veteran thespian would receive a state funeral later today, “Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has instructed that the funeral of veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be held in a state funeral.” Confirming the same, Aditya Thackeray too posted, “Paid our respects to the legend, Dilip Kumar Saheb. He will be accorded state honours today.”

