Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran has replaced Cassie Steele in Disney's upcoming film Raya and the Last Dragon. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina will essay the role of Sisu, a dragon in human form who needs the help of Raya in order to get her power back and return to her original self.

Entertainment Weekly, on August 27, shared the first look of the film. According to EW, "Featured in the picture are Raya and her trusty steed Tuk Tuk, a creature Hall describes as a fuzzy bear meets an insect version of an armadillo. As an evil force threatens the fictional kingdom of Kumandra, the two must leave their Heart Lands home and track down the last dragon to help stop the villainous Druun."

Tran told EW, “She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess. Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself.”

The film will be directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa.

