Actress Sophie Turner has joined the upcoming HBO Max series The Staircase. She joins Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. Antonio Campos will also direct six episodes in the series.

According to Variety, "The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident. Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael Peterson’s adopted daughters."

The Staircase is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn. It is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna Television.

Sophie Turner rose to fame as Sansa Stark in the megahit HBO series Game of Thrones. She also starred in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, playing Jean Grey. She was last seen in the Quibi series Survive.

