Actor Sonu Sood has consistently been at the forefront when it comes to helping people amid the pandemic. Ever since the lockdown in 2020, the actor has been going out of his way and helping as many people as possible each day. Even as the country continues to fight the devastating effects of the second wave of COVID-19, Sood and his team have been continuing with their efforts. Now, with the shortage of oxygen supply in the country, Sood is spearheading an initiative to have oxygen plants installed at hospitals in different states.

Reportedly, the work on the first two plants in Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh is currently underway. Talking about the initiative to a news agency, district collector S Ramsundar Reddy said that they are really thankful to Sood and that the oxygen pant arranged by the star will help in treating 150 to 200 Covid patients in Kurnool Government hospital every day.

Talking about the same, Sood said in a statement, “This is the need of the hour to improve the health care, especially in the rural areas. I feel these plants will help the needy people to fight Covid -19 bravely. After Andhra Pradesh, we will be setting few more plants in few more other states between June & July. Right now, we are identifying the needy hospitals of various states.”

