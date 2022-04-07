Dubai government grants Sonu Sood, Dubai's Golden visa. The nation's hero, who has been working relentlessly to serve society, received the prestigious honour a few days ago. Only the leading investors, entrepreneurs, and experts in any field can apply for the visa.

Sonu Sood receives golden visa by Dubai government, see photo

Sonu Sood shared the exciting news through social media. While talking about the same, he said, "I am incredibly honoured and grateful to the Dubai government for Golden Visa. Dubai has been one of my favourite destinations to visit. It is a dynamic place to thrive. I am thankful to the authorities for the privilege."

Cine stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty also hold the Dubai Golden Visa. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is gearing up for Chandraprakash Dwivedi's historical epic action drama, Prithviraj, and Koratala Siva's Acharya. The brilliant actor will also venture into an out-and-out actioner with Fateh.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood urges Indian Embassy to find alternate route for the evacuation of Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine amid the war

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.