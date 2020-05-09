Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
When the lockdown was announced, singer Sonu Nigam was in Dubai. The singer said that he has no plans to return to Mumbai anytime soon even as the government has started flight services to get back Indians who are stranded abroad. 

Talking to a daily, Sonu said that even if he comes to India, he will be quarantined for 14 days. The singer is currently busy with charity work and feels that it does not make sense to come back and get quarantined.

Sonu said that he is in the process of shifting to a new house in Dubai. He also said that Dubai has been his second home for quite some time now. Sonu also has his studio set over there and his family has also moved there. His son Nevaan is currently studying in Dubai and so he will be constantly shuttling between Mumbai and Dubai. 

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam twists his Main Hoon Na title track amid Coronavirus pandemic, and it is hilarious

