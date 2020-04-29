Bollywood Hungama

SM Entertainment confirms EXO singer Chen and his wife have welcomed their first child

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network
SM Entertainment confirms EXO singer Chen and his wife have welcomed their first child

In January 2020, it was reported that South Korean singer-songwriter Chen, real name Kim Jongdae, of the popular group Exo was getting married to his non-celebrity girlfriend. He also hinted that his fiance was pregnant when he mentioned a blessing came his way in his handwritten letter. Now, he has welcomed his first child with his now-wife.

SM Entertainment confirms EXO singer Chen and his wife have welcomed their first child

It's a baby girl for Chen and his wife! Financial News revealed that Chen's wife gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Gangnam District on Wednesday, April 29.

Meanwhile, Chen was promoting with his group Exo during their comeback album 'Obsession'.

ALSO READ: South Korean group EXO’s singer Chen announces his marriage, reveals fiance is pregnant

