With over 4 million active cases of Coronavirus in the country, the people have been strictly advised not to step out until absolutely necessary. A lot of people from the industry including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Arjun Kapoor among the others have tested positive so far. While the Bachchans have recovered completely, Arjun Kapoor was diagnosed a couple of days ago along with his ladylove Malaika Arora.

A few days ago, the news of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam testing positive with Coronavirus had broken out. The singer had been placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he contracted the disease and has now tested negative. His son, SP Charan had confirmed the said news and even said that there’s a chance they might take him off-ventilator. The singer was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on August 5 and had put out a video message for his fans assuring them that he was fine. He was later put on a ventilator and ECMO support after his condition deteriorated.

