Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.09.2020 | 10:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for Coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With over 4 million active cases of Coronavirus in the country, the people have been strictly advised not to step out until absolutely necessary. A lot of people from the industry including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Arjun Kapoor among the others have tested positive so far. While the Bachchans have recovered completely, Arjun Kapoor was diagnosed a couple of days ago along with his ladylove Malaika Arora.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for Coronavirus

A few days ago, the news of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam testing positive with Coronavirus had broken out. The singer had been placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he contracted the disease and has now tested negative. His son, SP Charan had confirmed the said news and even said that there’s a chance they might take him off-ventilator. The singer was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on August 5 and had put out a video message for his fans assuring them that he was fine. He was later put on a ventilator and ECMO support after his condition deteriorated.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam takes first step towards recovery; son says he is listening to music and trying to sing

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant…

Kangana Ranaut claims BMC officials will be…

Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification