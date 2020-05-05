Vistas Media Capital subsidiary based out of Singapore and a significant production and distribution entity in Bollywood and in the Indian Content Space, announces the postponement of the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg. SAIFF) and the South Asian Film Market (SAFM).

In alignment with the current rules and regulations to protect citizens from the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizers have indefinitely postponed the Sg. SAIFF and SAFM. A date or an alternative way to conduct the events is being discussed and will be announced once the situation settles.

Mr. Abhayanand Singh, CEO, Golden Ratio Films and Chairperson of Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg.SAIFF) said, “The unprecedented spread of the outbreak has led us to take this decision so as to safeguard the health of our team and participants. The circumstances will definitely better and we hope to regain normalcy in the near future.”