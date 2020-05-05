Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.05.2020 | 5:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2020 postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2020 postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Vistas Media Capital subsidiary based out of Singapore and a significant production and distribution entity in Bollywood and in the Indian Content Space, announces the postponement of the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg. SAIFF) and the South Asian Film Market (SAFM).

Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2020 postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

In alignment with the current rules and regulations to protect citizens from the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizers have indefinitely postponed the Sg. SAIFF and SAFM. A date or an alternative way to conduct the events is being discussed and will be announced once the situation settles.

Mr. Abhayanand Singh, CEO, Golden Ratio Films and Chairperson of Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg.SAIFF) said, “The unprecedented spread of the outbreak has led us to take this decision so as to safeguard the health of our team and participants. The circumstances will definitely better and we hope to regain normalcy in the near future.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Multiplex Association of India urge…

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

"How can I begin to feel alone when millions…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification