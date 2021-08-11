Sidharth Malhotra has been garnering immense appreciation for his portrayal of Vikram Batra in the much-anticipated film Shershaah. The actor has left no stones unturned to get into the skin of the character. From spending time with Vikram Batra's family to training as an army officer, Sidharth Malhotra has done it all.

The actor has portrayed two very distinct looks in the film to showcase the younger phase of Vikram Batra and his army phase. He transformed himself completely to get the looks right. To top this, the actor will also be seen playing the role of Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra in the film! When showing Vikram Batra's relationship with his family in the film, Sidharth will be seen playing both the brothers on screen and sharing their brotherhood in reel life.

Talking about playing a double role in the film, the actor shares, "Vikram and Vishal are twin brothers so it was quite exciting to portray both of them on screen. What I really loved was while they were twins, they have very distinct personalities and I had to understand both of them emotionally to be able to show the difference in them. Even though the film follows Vikram Batra's life, there are small parts of Vishal Batra that I got to play”. Well, a double role is no mean feat, and playing two brothers is quite an exciting moment to watch out for the audiences!

