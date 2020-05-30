Bollywood Hungama

Sidharth Malhotra financially supports 165 background dancers amid lockdown

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the entertainment industry being on a standstill due to the lockdown, many are being affected. The film and TV productions have been halted due to which daily wage workers and many others have been left jobless.

Sidharth Malhotra financially supports 165 background dancers amid lockdown

To support the background dancers, actor Sidharth Malhotra has lent a helping hand. The actor has financially supported 165 dancers in Mumbai. Octopus Entertainment, who is supporting the Bollywood dancers during these trying times, shared a note of thanks for the actor's support.

"Thank You so much to our @sidmalhotra for standing up beside @bollywooddancers9 in this current situation☺☺!!! Highly greatful for your contribution and support????," the note read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next starring in Captain Vikram Batra biopic, Shershaah.

