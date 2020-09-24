Bollywood Hungama

Shweta Tiwari test positive for Coronavirus and is quarantined at home with daughter Palak

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shweta Tiwari who is currently being seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola, has tested positive for Coronavirus. Varun Badola has also taken a few days off work since his wife tested positive for COVID-19, however, his reports were negative. Shweta Tiwari says she has developed a few symptoms from September 16.

The actress is currently quarantining at home with daughter Palak Tiwari and has sent her younger son to her estranged husband Abhinav’s house. Even though the producers had told her that the sequence of marriage on the show is very important, she decided not to take the risk and took a few days off before the reports came in. Her daughter, Palak is very particular about social distancing and Shweta says she’s grateful that there is enough space in her house for her to quarantine.

Here’s wishing Shweta Tiwari a speedy recovery!

