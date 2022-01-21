comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2022 | 8:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Shweta Tiwari to make an onscreen comeback; shares glimpse of her shoot

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been missing from the television screens for a while. The actress was last seen in the adventurous stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she emerged as one of the finalists. Post that, the actress hasn't made an on-screen presence yet.

Now, it’s a moment to rejoice for fans of Shweta Tiwari as the actress has begun a new journey with a new project. Yes, you heard that right. The news has been shared by Shweta herself through her latest Instagram story. In her story, the actress gives a glimpse into her makeup session seemingly ahead of a shoot.


Shweta's story is the repost of Vikaas Kalantri’s story wherein he shared a video of Shweta opening the ‘good luck gift’, a small Lord Ganesha idol, gifted by him. Along with the video, the actor wrote, “All the best @shweta.tiwari something new coming up starting today".Shweta reshared this story on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Thank youuu for this beautiful good luck gift Vikaas".

ALSO READ:Shweta Tiwari flaunts her chiselled abs in a beige lehenga; gets complimented by daughter Palak Tiwari

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Abhishek Bachchan and Raveena Tandon are the…

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you the…

Netflix confirms Squid Game season 2 is…

MONSTA X postpones U.S. Tour to Summer 2022;…

The Devil Judge’s Ji Sung set to play double…

BREAKING: Release of the Hindi version of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification