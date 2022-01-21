Actress Shweta Tiwari has been missing from the television screens for a while. The actress was last seen in the adventurous stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she emerged as one of the finalists. Post that, the actress hasn't made an on-screen presence yet.

Now, it’s a moment to rejoice for fans of Shweta Tiwari as the actress has begun a new journey with a new project. Yes, you heard that right. The news has been shared by Shweta herself through her latest Instagram story. In her story, the actress gives a glimpse into her makeup session seemingly ahead of a shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



Shweta's story is the repost of Vikaas Kalantri’s story wherein he shared a video of Shweta opening the ‘good luck gift’, a small Lord Ganesha idol, gifted by him. Along with the video, the actor wrote, “All the best @shweta.tiwari something new coming up starting today".Shweta reshared this story on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Thank youuu for this beautiful good luck gift Vikaas".

