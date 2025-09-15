Shraddha Kapoor continues to enjoy a massive fan following despite not appearing in films back-to-back. The actress was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023), followed by Stree 2 in 2024, where her screen time was comparatively shorter than in the first installment. But fans need not worry, Shraddha is reportedly gearing up for a full-fledged role in a new film with Chhaava director Laxman Utekar.

Shraddha Kapoor to headline Laxman Utekar’s next historical drama rooted in Maharashtrian culture: Report

Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, Utekar is planning another historical drama deeply rooted in Maharashtrian culture. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the project is tentatively titled ITA, with Shraddha set to play a key historical figure.

A source quoted in the report revealed, “Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play one of the most important characters from the history of Maharashtra, bringing forth the Maharashtrian culture to the national level. She will be attending several dance workshops to learn the required skills.”

The source further added, “After Chhaava, this is another film from Laxman Utekar that celebrates Maratha culture on a larger-than-life scale. The film is expected to go on floors in November 2025 and release towards the end of 2026. These timelines are tentative, as the makers want to recreate the bygone era with utmost perfection.”

The report also mentioned that Utekar, along with producer Dinesh Vijan, is keen on bringing together strong talent from both Hindi and Marathi cinema. Casting for other prominent roles is currently underway.

However, it is worth noting that fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers.

Shraddha is currently busy expanding her entrepreneurial venture, the demi-fine jewelry brand Palmonas, where she serves as co-founder. As for confirmed film projects, she will next be seen in Stree 3.

