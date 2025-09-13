In the early hours of Friday, at about 4:30 AM, two shots were reportedly fired outside the residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, located in Civil Lines, Bareilly. The firing was reportedly an aerial discharge; no one was injured during the incident.

Shots fired outside Disha Patani’s UP house, Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Authorities believe the shots were fired in response to alleged comments made by Disha Patani concerning Hindu spiritual leaders Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. A group affiliated with Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the firing.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Anurag Arya, told India Today, “Immediately, the local police and a team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the house and began the investigation. At least five teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. An adequate number of security personnel have been deployed at Patani’s home to ensure the safety of the family members.”

A social media post (in Hindi) surfaced shortly after the incident, naming two individuals Virendra Charan (of Rohit Godara Group) and Mahendra Saran as perpetrators. The message translated in English read, “Jai Shri Ram, Ram Ram to all brothers. I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today, the firing that happened at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani’s (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, UP). We got it done. She insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma. The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive. This message is not just for her, but also for all the artists of the film industry and those associated with them. Whoever in the future commits such an insulting act against our religion and saints should be ready to face the consequences. To protect our religion, we are ready to go to any extent. We will never back down. For us, our religion and society are one, and protecting them is our first duty.”

Police have not yet verified the authenticity of the social media post. Meanwhile, the investigation continues. Though Disha Patani and her sister Khushboo Patani had earlier criticised spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya for his remarks on women and live-in relationships, the connection between those comments and this attack is under scrutiny.

