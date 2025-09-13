After making waves on the global festival circuit, Neeraj Ghaywan’s much-anticipated drama Homebound is all set for its theatrical release. On September 13, 2025, producer Karan Johar took to social media to announce that the film will release in cinemas worldwide on September 26, 2025. Sharing the update, Johar wrote, “No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide.” The film will later stream on Netflix.

Homebound gets release date: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer to arrive in theatres on September 26, 2025

Homebound had its world premiere in May 2025 at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was showcased in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section. The film later travelled to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it earned a standing ovation at its North American premiere earlier this month.

Directed and written by Ghaywan, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharma Productions. An adaptation of a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer, Homebound stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. It follows two childhood friends navigating the pressures of life as they prepare for the national police exam.

Adding further weight to the project, Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese came on board earlier this year as an executive producer. In April, Johar revealed Scorsese’s association with the film by posting the filmmaker’s handwritten note of appreciation for Ghaywan’s vision. Praising the director, Scorsese wrote, “I have watched Neeraj’s first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it… Neeraj has created a beautifully made film that’s a valuable addition to Indian Cinema.”

Ghaywan credited Scorsese for mentoring him during the film’s development, screenplay revisions, and editing. Speaking about the experience, he said, “(It) is an honour beyond words… Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time.”

