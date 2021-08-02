Even as Shilpa Shetty continues to grab headlines as her husband Raj Kundra is in judicial custody in a pornography racket case, the actress is also making news for her film Hungama 2. The actress was promoting her film when Raj Kundra was arrested. While she has halted all of her work, her film is set to release in theatres in UAE.

Shetty Kundra, who returned to the big screen after a 14-year hiatus with Hungama 2 last month, will now see her film release in theatres on August 5. The movie, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in India, also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaffery in the lead along with Pranitha Subhash.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has halted her stint on Super Dancer - Chapter 4 as well.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

