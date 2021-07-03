Bollywood Hungama

Shilpa Shetty recreates her mother Sunanda Shetty’s retro look in polka dot organza black and white sareer worth Rs. 21,900

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Shilpa Shetty is ruling everyone’s heart since forever. She did something magical for Super Dancer – Chapter 4 as she travelled back to the 70s with her look. Going all retro, she took to social media to share some amazing photos flaunting her vintage look and mentioned that her look was inspired by her fashion icon, her mother Sunanda Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty recreates her mother Sunanda Shetty’s retro look in polka dot organza black and white sareer worth Rs. 21,900

In the photos, Shilpa was seen dressed in a black polka dot white organza silk saree with a rich scalloped hemline which she paired with a black sleeveless blouse and seamless tie-up knot. This was from Label Earthen worth Rs. 21,900.

Her hairdo is what adds a touch of glam and vintage to her entire look. The star tied her hair in a bouffant and to add more oomph to it, she added a matching polka-dotted scarf on her head. Complementing the look, she went with retro eye makeup and accessories like floral motif stud earrings along with black bangles.

On the professional terms, Shilpa Shetty will next star in Nikamma and Hungama 2.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty rocks a white organza saree with aplomb; pairs with prose pattern balloon sleeve blouse

