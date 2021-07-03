Actress Shilpa Shetty is ruling everyone’s heart since forever. She did something magical for Super Dancer – Chapter 4 as she travelled back to the 70s with her look. Going all retro, she took to social media to share some amazing photos flaunting her vintage look and mentioned that her look was inspired by her fashion icon, her mother Sunanda Shetty.

In the photos, Shilpa was seen dressed in a black polka dot white organza silk saree with a rich scalloped hemline which she paired with a black sleeveless blouse and seamless tie-up knot. This was from Label Earthen worth Rs. 21,900.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Her hairdo is what adds a touch of glam and vintage to her entire look. The star tied her hair in a bouffant and to add more oomph to it, she added a matching polka-dotted scarf on her head. Complementing the look, she went with retro eye makeup and accessories like floral motif stud earrings along with black bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

On the professional terms, Shilpa Shetty will next star in Nikamma and Hungama 2.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty rocks a white organza saree with aplomb; pairs with prose pattern balloon sleeve blouse

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.