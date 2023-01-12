Mumbai’s iconic single screen cinema complex – Gaiety-Galaxy aka G7 – was unusually crowded today for a Thursday afternoon. This is because the trailer launch of Shehzada was held here in the presence of not just the film’s team and media but also the excited and overenthusiastic fans. The trailer also turned out to be quite massy and entertaining and it added to the fun and madness in the 1000-seater cinema hall. As expected, the media had several questions to ask about the film and its content, from its title to box office prospects to the nepotism dialogue and many more.

Shehzada Trailer Launch: Kartik Aaryan BREAKS silence on the slap scene: “Paresh Rawal told me, ‘Tu tension mat lena. Kheech ke maarna. Film ke mood mein jaana'”

The last question asked by a journalist was about the memorable scene where Kartik Aaryan delivers a hard slap to Paresh Rawal. Kartik was asked how was it to hit such a veteran actor.

Kartik Aaryan revealed, “This is a very nice question. Even I was apprehensive. It’s thanks to Paresh ji that the scene got alleviated. I was confused about how to perform. We don’t slap actually and it’s shot in a particular manner that makes you believe that I have slapped him. Lekin galti se kabhi bhi lag sakta hai. But there needs to be that trust between co-stars. Aur yeh ek timing ka khel hai. And he’s the king of such comic timings!”

Kartik Aaryan continued, “Before the scene was shot, he told me, ‘Tu tension mat lena. Kheech ke maarna. Film ke mood mein jaana’. That helped me a lot.”

Kartik Aaryan assured that the slap sequence will be something to watch out for in Shehzada, “That scene is one of the highlights of the film.”

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It releases in theatres worldwide on February 10, 2023. It is the official remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and apart from Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radha Krishna, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan himself have also produced the movie.

