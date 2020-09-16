The winter session of parliament began on a stormy note with Ravi Kishan speaking of the film industry as a den of druggies. Jaya Bachchan, taking strong exception slammed Kishan on the parliament floor commenting that he should be ashamed himself for vilifying the industry.

Most industry folks are in agreement with Jaya and are looking up at her as the (sane) voice of the industry. Shatrughan Sinha, Jaya’s old Gaai Aur Gori co-star (she played the Gori and no, he didn’t play the cow, jokes Shatruji) is one with her. “Who says our film industry is filled with drug takers? I’ve been a part of the industry 50 years. No has offered me any drugs or done drugs in front of me. Having said that there may be a minuscule section in the industry that does drugs. It’s time to clean them out.”

Says Swara Bhasker, “Kudos to her. She is 100% on point. I’m so glad that someone of her stature and credibility spoke up for the film industry.”

