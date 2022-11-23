Simu Liu, who starred in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is calling out celebrated directors Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese’s comments about Marvel and what it means to be a real movie star. The Marvel star took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the numerous criticisms levied upon the Marvel franchise by the two renowned filmmakers. “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” Liu tweeted.

"I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone.” In a second tweet, Liu added, “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too.. but it was white as hell.”

The move comes after Tarantino made headlines after he criticized Marvel films and called out how the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" has ruined cinema, in a podcast show. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said in the podcast, as reported by Deadline.

“But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.” In a previous conversation with another podcast earlier this month, the Kill Bill director had said that he believes the current movie era is "the worst era in Hollywood history."

“The good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is the ones that don't conform, the ones that stand out from the pack,” he added. Meanwhile, Scorses has also called out Marvel films ever since he famously called them "not cinema" back in 2019, as Entertainment Weekly reports. "Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks."

“It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being." At BFI London Film Festival, The Irishman director reiterated his claims saying, "That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do," he said. "It's not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It's creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that."

