Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Michelle Yeoh will soon reunite with director Destin Daniel Cretton for Disney’s upcoming fantasy series, a graphic novel adaptation titled American Born Chinese.

According to Deadline, she will be seen as Guanyin, an unassuming auntie who helps her nephew Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion.

Michelle Yeoh will star alongside an international cast international cast including Ben Wang (MacGyver), Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), Ke Huy Quan (Finding Ohana), professional martial artist and former Taekwondo champion Jim Liu and Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic).

The upcoming fantasy series is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, who will also executive produce alongside Asher Goldstein, director Destin Daniel Cretton, Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan and Erin O’Malley. The series is adapted for television by Emmy-winning writer-producer Kelvin Yu, who also serves as showrunner. The series production will begin later this month in Los Angeles. No details on release date as yet.

Michelle Yeoh is best known for her role in John Chu's comedy-drama movie Crazy Rich Asians where she played the role of matriarch, Eleanor Young. She also appeared in Marvel's blockbuster movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsas Jiang Nan.

The 59-year-old actress currently has a bunch of projects in her name, including the next four sequels to James Cameron's Avatar, and voice work for Minions: The Rise of Gru. She is also set to star in Netflix’s fantasy film The School for Good and Evil and the prequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Also Read: Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to get a sequel, Destin Daniel Cretton to return as director

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.