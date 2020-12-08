After the massive success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of a cricketer in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Jersey. The cast and crew recently kicked off the next schedule of the shooting in Chandigarh. But, amid the farmers’ protests in Punjab and Haryana, the shoot has now been deferred.

As per a daily, few days in the shoot of Jersey in Chandigarh, the makers of the film thought it would be difficult to pull off the remaining shoot due to the current scenario. Last week, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and the rest of the team changed their plan and reached Dehradun to shoot. They will shoot in the Uttarakhand capital for the next few days before they head to Chandigarh in the last leg. They have about three days of shooting left.

Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is a remake of the Telugu film with the same starring Nani. The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film was scheduled for August 28, 2020 release. Due to the pandemic, most of the productions have been pushed to 2021.

