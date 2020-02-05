Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, and ever since, everyone is eagerly waiting for him to announce what's next. It was over a month back that the superstar said he would reveal his next film. No development on that front has happened yet, but looks like he is eyeing to produce some great films in the near future.

As reported by a leading portal, Shah Rukh's banner Red Chillies Entertainment has bought the rights of the Korean thriller, A Hard Day. SRK, who loved watching the film, decided to bid the right price to buy its remake rights. The report also states that he might get Sujoy Ghosh on board, to direct the project. However, whether he will star in the film as well, is something nobody is sure about.

Released in 2014, A Hard Day is a South Korean action thriller, about a homicide detective who accidentally ends a man's life with his car and then tries to hide the body in his mother's coffin, on the same day of her funeral. It is written and directed by Kim Seong-hun and stars Lee-Sun-Kyun and Cho Jin-Woong in lead roles.

On the other hand, SRK is reportedly soon to star in a Rajkumar Hirani film and will also collaborate with director duo Raj and DK's next directorial venture.