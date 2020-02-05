Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.02.2020 | 4:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan buys the official rights of Korean film A Hard Day?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, and ever since, everyone is eagerly waiting for him to announce what's next. It was over a month back that the superstar said he would reveal his next film. No development on that front has happened yet, but looks like he is eyeing to produce some great films in the near future.

Shah Rukh Khan buys the official rights of Korean film A Hard Day?

As reported by a leading portal, Shah Rukh's banner Red Chillies Entertainment has bought the rights of the Korean thriller, A Hard Day. SRK, who loved watching the film, decided to bid the right price to buy its remake rights. The report also states that he might get Sujoy Ghosh on board, to direct the project. However, whether he will star in the film as well, is something nobody is sure about.

Released in 2014, A Hard Day is a South Korean action thriller, about a homicide detective who accidentally ends a man's life with his car and then tries to hide the body in his mother's coffin, on the same day of her funeral. It is written and directed by Kim Seong-hun and stars Lee-Sun-Kyun and Cho Jin-Woong in lead roles.

On the other hand, SRK is reportedly soon to star in a Rajkumar Hirani film and will also collaborate with director duo Raj and DK's next directorial venture.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

After Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Entertainment…

Alia Bhatt talks financial planning; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol makes his digital…

Tamil blockbuster Kaithi starring Karthi to…

Post Jawaani Jaaneman, Jackky Bhagnani and…

Sara Ali Khan says she was hurt when people…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification