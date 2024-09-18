comscore
Last Updated 18.09.2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Sector 36: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal express happiness as their Netflix film trends in 12 countries and secures Top 3 Global spot

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sector 36: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal express happiness as their Netflix film trends in 12 countries and secures Top 3 Global spot

en Bollywood News Sector 36: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal express happiness as their Netflix film trends in 12 countries and secures Top 3 Global spot

Directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar, the crime thriller, based on true events, released on the platform on September 13.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal starrer Sector 36, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, seems to have taken the streaming world by storm, breaking into the Netflix Global Top Ten Films list in the Non-English category at #3 across 12 countries including India, Mauritius, Kuwait, Singapore, the UAE, and Qatar. The film, which is based on true events, earned widespread acclaim from many including critics and industry insiders, for its gripping performances and powerful storytelling.

Viewers too seemed to showcased their appreciation by trending Sector 36 on the Netflix platform. Many, who have come across the crime thriller on serial killing, have described it as  film ‘not for the faint hearted’ while praising its intense narrative and commending Aditya Nimbalkar’s direction skills as well. For the unversed, the film features Vikrant Massey in a never-seen-before role of a terrifying psychopath whereas Deepak Dobriyal plays a commanding and determined police officer.

Reflecting on the success, Vikrant Massey said, "We’re thrilled to see the film resonate with audiences across the world. Our goal was to tell a story that needed to be told, and we’re grateful to Netflix, Maddock Films, and Jio Studios for giving us a platform to do it. The positive response and immense fan love is wonderful validation for all our hard work." Adding onto this, Deepak Dobriyal shared, “It’s incredibly fulfilling to see Sector 36 achieve this milestone - it means so much to all of us who worked on the film. I’m honoured to be part of a project that has sparked this amount of conversation, and I’m grateful to Netflix and the team for giving us this platform. Watching the film connect with such diverse audiences is an achievement we’ll cherish for a long time.”

Inspired by true events of the 2006 Noida serial murders, Sector 36 follows a relentless police officer on the trail of a devious serial killer.

Also Read: Sector 36 director Aditya Nimbalkar and actor Vikrant Massey break down interoggation scene: “Every nuance, reaction, and movement was mapped out”

More Pages: Sector 36 Box Office Collection , Sector 36 Movie Review

