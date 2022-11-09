Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn gave his Oscar trophy to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to further express his support for Ukraine amid Russia’s military invasion of the country. In a video shared by Zelenskyy on Instagram on Tuesday, the two-time Academy Award winner can be seen giving his Oscar trophy to the President during their meeting at the country's capital, Kyiv.

Sean Penn hands his Oscar trophy to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – “If I know this is here with you, then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fights”

“This is for you. It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fights,” Penn tells Zelenskyy in the video. “When you win, bring it back to Malibu, because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here.”

As the clip continues, Zelenskyy proceeds to take Penn outside to reveal an Order of Merit honor to the actor for his “sincere support and significant contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.” Towards the end, Penn’s name is shown featured in a commemorative plaque dedicated to the actor.

“There are three places in the world that all my pride will be — the place where my daughter was born, the place where my son was born and this. Thank you,” Penn says in the video. In the caption of the post, Zelenskyy noted that Penn “came to Ukraine for the third time during the full-scale war already. This time our meeting was special. Sean brought his Oscar statuette as a symbol of faith in the victory of our country. It will be in Ukraine until the end of the war."

Penn has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine during the ongoing military conflict. In February, the actor was on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary for Vice Studios on the Russian aggression against the Eastern European nation. Throughout his career, Penn has earned two Oscars in the best actor category - one in 2003 for Mystic River and another in 2008 for Milk.

