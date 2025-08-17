Last month, reports came in that a sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) is in the offing and that Huma Qureshi is in talks to play the lead role. Bollywood Hungama has learned some interesting aspects about this exciting project.

SCOOP: Umesh Bist of Pagglait fame to direct Khosla Ka Ghosla 2; Huma Qureshi no longer a part of the project

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dibakar Banerjee directed Khosla Ka Ghosla; it was also his first directorial venture. However, he won’t be helming the sequel. Umesh Bist, who made the much-loved Pagglait (2021), starring Sanya Malhotra, and who also directed the 2024 acclaimed Zee5 show Gyaarah Gyaarah, has stepped in as the director of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.”

The source further said, “The makers are confident of Umesh Bist’s direction abilities. He managed to get the dark humour aspect correctly in Pagglait and also excelled in the emotional scenes. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 also has wicked humour and a family angle and hence, they feel that Umesh will surely do justice.”

Regarding the casting, the source revealed, “Huma Qureshi was in talks. However, the talk hasn’t materialized and she’s no longer doing the film. A hunt is on for the female lead.”

However, Boman Irani, who played the antagonist in Khosla Ka Ghosla, has come on board. In an interview with Bombay Times on August 10, Boman Irani confirmed that he’s doing the film and also stated, “I am very excited for the sequel. And for the first time and after a long time, I am fearful. We don’t want to make a weak effort to ruin a legacy. We have to work really hard to maintain that legacy of the film that it stood for.”

About Khosla Ka Ghosla

The first part tells the story of Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher), who lives with his family in Delhi. He invests his hard-earned money, amounting to Rs. 30 lakhs, to buy a plot of land in South Delhi. Trouble arises when a powerful builder, Kishan Khurana (Boman Irani), usurps this plot of land and agrees to transfer it to Khosla's name only if he pays him Rs. 15 lakhs. This is when Khosla's sons and family friends come up with a novel and amusing plan to teach Khurana a lesson.

