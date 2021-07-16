SS Rajamouli is a synonym to grandeur; trust him to create visuals like never before. While the making video of his next film, RRR, has gone viral, we hear, the master director is gearing up for shoot for the grandest song of his career. We recently reported how the filmmaker is planning to mount a song from RRR on a humongous budget of Rs 3 crore. And now, an insider has shared more scoop on the same.

"From July 18, SS Rajamouli will start shooting for a special promotional number featuring Alia Bhatt with the two leads, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. It's a grand song which he is planning to shoot with over 1000 background dancers at a studio in Hyderabad," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

Worried about Covid? The source explains that all Covid-19 protocols have been followed to ensure a safe shooting environment. "The entire gang of dancers have been isolated in a hotel and will undergo multiple COVID-19 tests. A strict bio bubble protocol will be followed as the dancers; cast and crew have been in a no contact mode with the outside world over the last one week and will continue to do so till the shoot is wrapped. Every person will be tested for COVID on a regular basis," the source told us.

The song will be shot over a period of 7 days and will be used through the promotions of RRR in all languages. The movie is all confirmed for an October 13 release across the globe. It's one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema.

