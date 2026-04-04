A few days ago, reports came in that the sequel to Kangana Ranaut’s iconic film, Queen (2014), is in the works. According to the article in Mid-Day, the film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, who also helmed the first part, and is set to go on floors in April. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the film won't be called Queen 2 and that the makers have a title in mind.

SCOOP: Sequel of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen likely to be titled Queen Forever

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers had several options for the film’s title and the one that has really caught their eye is Queen Forever. If all goes well, this will be what the film will be called.”

The source continued, “The makers feel Queen Forever is the apt title and that it suits the film’s subject. They are expected to finalize it very soon and make an official announcement, hopefully before the film’s shoot begins.”

Bollywood Hungama has also learned that Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Entertainment will be producing Queen Forever. His banner, Trigger Happy Studios, earlier produced the Farhan Akhtar-starrer 120 Bahadur along with Excel Entertainment.

As per the Mid-Day story, in Queen’s sequel, Kangana Ranaut’s character, Rani, will not go to foreign shores. Instead, she’ll travel to different cities across India while also embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

About Queen

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Queen also starred Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Nayani Dixit and others. It was produced by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap of Phantom Films, along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, and told the story of a girl left devastated after her fiancé calls off their wedding at the last minute. Nevertheless, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone. How this trip transforms her life completely formed the rest of the film.

Queen emerged as a pathbreaking film and was loved for its subject, progressive theme, treatment, award-winning performance by Kangana Ranaut and music by Amit Trivedi. The film opened at just Rs. 1.75 crores and then went on to earn Rs. 61 crores in its lifetime through sheer word of mouth. It was also a rare film in the 2010s to collect more in Week 2 than in Week 1.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut and others shower love on Dhurandhar franchise; applaud Aditya Dhar and his work

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