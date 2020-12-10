2020 has been a rather disastrous year for the film industry with multiple releases being either postponed or going straight to OTT platforms. In fact, with certain big ticket films going the OTT way, there has been an increase in smaller ventures also entering the OTT market. Now we hear that the Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty starrer Chehre has also opted for an OTT release. Bollywood Hungama was the first to report a while back that the makers of Chehre were considering an OTT release especially after the film’s theatrical release was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Well, if what we hear is true then a deal has now been locked with Disney+ Hotstar shelling out a premium to acquire the rights of the film.

Informing us of this development, a well-placed trade source tells us, “The makers of Chehre were already in talks with various OTT platforms for the release of their film. But Hotstar has won this race by shelling out a premium to acquire Chehre!” Though the exact amount Hotstar coughed up for the rights of the film remains a mystery, trade buzz is that the said amount is staggeringly high for an OTT release. In fact, our source added that the makers of the film drove a hard bargain when it came to selling the rights of Chehre and Disney+ Hotstar did see some merit in acquiring it at that price.

But what benefit does paying a premium to acquire a film present for the OTT platform? Well our source reasons, “See Chehre has well-known names in its cast like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. But apart from them the film also features Rhea Chakraborty. Now given the scenario over the past couple of months anything remotely related to Rhea has been making headlines. Though it is rather brutal to say that monetary advantage is being taken of unsavoury truths, it is the harsh reality of business. Essentially, the OTT platform could be looking at the fact that since Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, audience from across the spectrum will be drawn to watch the film for different motives.”

Currently, an official confirmation of Disney+ Hotstar acquiring Chehre is awaited, along with the final release date of the film.

