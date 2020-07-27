Kartik Aaryan has to be one of the busiest man’s in B-Town. He has his kitty is already filled with sequels to hit films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2, Om Raut's next and also Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the actor has green-lit another film, the official remake of Allu Arjun’s mega-blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. While earlier, we have reported that the sequel will be produced by Ashvin Varde, we have now learnt that the producer no longer holds the remake rights and the yet-untitled commercial potboiler will be produced by Ekta Kapoor with South producer Allu Aravind, who also produced the original.

“The script has shaped up brilliantly and the entire team is charged up to take a step forward towards the pre-production process. While Kartik Aaryan will step into Allu Arjun’s shoes, the hunt is on for the female lead as also the ensemble. The film is essentially a family entertainer, and the idea is to have acclaimed actors from the industry step in for all key roles,” revealed a source close to the development.

While Kartik Aaryan is expected to complete his already pending assignments by early next year, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo remake is poised to go on the floors around February 2021.

“The industry is optimistic that the on-ground scenario will be back to normal by year end, and the industry will start functioning like before. If everything goes as planned, the film will target a release in the second half of 2021. But it’s all just a conversation now, and all depends on how COVID-pandemic takes shape in months to follow,” the source informed, adding further that it would be the biggest Kartik Aaryan film in terms of budget. “The original film is a blockbuster and the makers are expecting it to recreate the magic in Hindi belts too. Given the action, the film requires certain mounting, and the makers will go all out in doing so.”

This would be Kartik Aaryan's first association with both Rohit Dhawan and Ekta Kapoor, and he is all charged to resume work by year-end.

