comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.01.2023 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Arjun Kapoor in talks for Homi Adajania’s next

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Arjun Kapoor who is currently gearing up for his next release Kuttey has certainly come a long way since his debut back in 2012. The actor who has carved a niche for himself in the industry is someone who is rather active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Though in 2022 Arjun featured just one release, Ek Villain Returns, the actor has a slate of three releases this year starting with Kuttey. Well, even before the film hits screens Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Arjun Kapoor has begun talks with filmmaker Homi Adajania.

SCOOP: Arjun Kapoor in talks for Homi Adajania’s next

SCOOP: Arjun Kapoor in talks for Homi Adajania’s next

Confirming the same a source close to the developments informed Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Yes, Arjun is in talks with Homi for a new venture. They are currently discussing the project and the viability of the same. In fact, Arjun has already heard the concept of the film and has liked the initial idea. Once the discussions are complete, will the script of the film be fleshed out, post which a formal announcement of the new venture will be made.” Ask the source for details of the concept and he continues, “Right now it is very early to discuss details of the venture. Currently, only a concept and brief flow of the film is ready. Once everything from the detailed script to other details is ready will Arjun come on board.”

While this new project will take a while to be mounted, Arjun has his hands full with multiple releases. With Kuttey slated to his screens this week, the actor will next be seen in The Lady Killer followed by Meri Patni Ka Remake.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor admits, “I never wanted to be an actor, always wanted to be a director”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Goodachari 2 pre-vision event: Adivi Sesh…

Tunisha Sharma Death: Late actress’ mother…

Kuttey musical evening: Vishal Bhardwaj,…

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey gets…

SCOOP: Aditya Chopra does a Marvel - cuts…

EXCLUSIVE: Student Of The Year 2 actor…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification