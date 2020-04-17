Bollywood Hungama

Sanya Malhotra has created a foothold for herself in the industry with her hard work

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanya Malhotra is definitely an actress to look out for! One of the things that attract one towards her is, of course, her cute smile but along with that, the dedication and zeal the actress displays for any of the projects she works on and that’s quite evident!

Sanya started as an outsider to this industry, with no roots in here. Now, she has carved a special place for herself when it comes to being a filmmaker’s choice for a range of characters. And, that has only been possible with her sheer talent and hard work. One of the most successful projects was Dangal which also marked the debut of Sanya and her very first step in Bollywood. The actress gave in her all and trained as a professional wrestler. The character in turn, required immense discipline and hard work at the same time and Sanya nailed it totally.

The next one being Badhaai Ho where yet again, she nailed it and looked perfect for her role! Sanya has always ensured that whatever project she works on she gives either her best or nothing! Despite being an outsider, the actress has her roots strong in the industry and is all set to have an incredible path built for herself!

The actress has always worked with big directors for every project. Sanya is definitely a director's actor. The actress with all her projects has clearly defined that success comes only with constant hard work and perseverance as there is no shortcut for the same. The end result is indeed fruitful! Sanya will be seen next in Shakuntala Devi where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra shares how she prepped for her character in Pagglait

