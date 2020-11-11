After the health trauma that he has gone through Sanjay Dutt was expected to be in subdued form on returning to work for the multi-lingual KGF2 directed by Prashant Neel. But Dutt has surprised everyone with his zest and energy.

Though Dutt is yet to resume shooting, he is into full preparation. A source confides that the initial plan was to tone down the action scenes in keeping with his frail condition after the cancer recovery. “But Dutt Saab is unstoppable. He’s like a tornado, not willing to let anything dampen his spirit. We are frankly very surprised by his enthusiasm,” says a source.

“I’ve not seen such a high level of energy in any actor. Sanjay Dutt Sir is going to rip the screen apart in the action scenes,” says superstar Yash about his co-star. We wish to see Sanjay Dutt back in full action, and going by his astonishing resilience and recovery, he won’t disappoint us.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt gets a new look; turns platinum blonde ahead of KGF Chapter 2 shoot

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.