Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.11.2020 | 10:46 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt’s energy level takes KGF team by surprise

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

After the health trauma that he has gone through Sanjay Dutt was expected to be in subdued form on returning to work for the multi-lingual KGF2 directed by Prashant Neel. But Dutt has surprised everyone with his zest and energy.

Sanjay Dutt's energy level takes KGF team by surprise

Though Dutt is yet to resume shooting, he is into full preparation. A source confides that the initial plan was to tone down the action scenes in keeping with his frail condition after the cancer recovery. “But Dutt Saab is unstoppable. He’s like a tornado, not willing to let anything dampen his spirit. We are frankly very surprised by his enthusiasm,” says a source.

“I’ve not seen such a high level of energy in any actor. Sanjay Dutt Sir is going to rip the screen apart in the action scenes,” says superstar Yash about his co-star. We wish to see Sanjay Dutt back in full action, and going by his astonishing resilience and recovery, he won’t disappoint us.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt gets a new look; turns platinum blonde ahead of KGF Chapter 2 shoot

More Pages: K.G.F - Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Delhi HC to hear petition filed by 34…

Maniesh Paul joins Varun Dhawan and Kiara…

Farhan Akhtar to play the lead in Ashutosh…

Delhi HC asks Republic TV And Times Now to…

Aamir Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan in Laal…

Yash Raj Films to re-release some of its…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification