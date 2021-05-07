Yesterday, a murmur began on social media and also within a section of the industry that the much awaited film, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, scheduled to release on Eid, is all set to get postponed. Farhan Akhtar’s sports flick, Toofaan, was also supposed to release on May 21 on Amazon Prime but it was pushed due to the Coronavirus situation. Its makers felt that the situation is terrifying in the country right now and hence this is not the correct period to bring out their film. A speculation thus began that even the makers of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai are thinking on similar lines and hence, the film will be pushed ahead.

However, there’s no truth to these reports. Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai releases on Thursday, May 13, as scheduled. Co-starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, this action entertainer will have a hybrid release. In other words, it’ll release in cinemas as well as on the pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex.

When we reached out to Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, he said, “The wait is almost over for Salman Khan’s fans and as promised, we are bringing Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai on 13th May. We have been witnessing overwhelming engagement on social media ever since the announcement of the date. ‘Seeti Maar’ became an instant hit with the fastest 100 million views. It will be the first Bollywood movie to simultaneously release in multiple formats worldwide. With this step, we are setting a new precedent for the industry”.

An industry insider said, “There’s no way Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai could have got postponed at this juncture. The advance booking has begun in the UAE already. Agreed that the situation is alarming in the country but then this is the time when we need a big-budget entertainer to distract us and give us reasons to smile and cheer. Also, many would not be able to go out and meet their friends and relatives on the occasion of Eid, for the second consecutive year. They’ll celebrate by watching Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai with their families.”

