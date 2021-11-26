Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 26.11.2021 | 2:29 PM IST

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan has this to say about wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood News
Reports of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif planning a December wedding in Rajasthan have been doing the rounds. While the two actors have been mum about their rumoured relationship, they have also maintained silence about their impending wedding.

Amid their wedding rumours, fans have been also wondering if Katrina's close friend Salman Khan will also make the guest list. Reportedly, the two had dated for a brief time in the past. Recently, Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan reacted to rumours of the upcoming wedding.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan said, "What should he say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about."

As per reports, the couple will have a court marriage before they head to Rajasthan for their big destination wedding. The wedding is reportedly taking place at a luxurious fort-resort in Rajasthan. Apart from the families of the couple, Bollywood celebrities will also be attending the grand wedding. Vicky and Katrina are keeping all the wedding preparation a secret and making arrangements for the same in a hush-hush manner.

ALSO READ: No mobile phones allowed for guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding?

