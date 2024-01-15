Salman Khan and Sunny Deol are organically two of the biggest superstars of Hindi Cinema in the mass belts, as their popularity reaches the tier 2 and 3 centres. Over the years, their friendship has grown from strength to strength as the two have always been cordial at public events as also in their personal space. Recently, it was widely reported that Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in Sunny Deol's next film.

Salman Khan to shoot with Sunny Deol for Safar on January 16 in Mumbai

Bollywood Hungama's exclusive scoop is a follow-up to the same. We have exclusively learnt that Salman Khan and Sunny Deol will be uniting at a studio in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. "It's going to be a starry day on the sets of Safar. Salman Khan will be shooting for his cameo appearance in Safar tomorrow. It's a full-day shoot and Salman will be shooting for all his sequences in the time allotted from 2 pm onwards. He is excited and looking forward to shooting with Sunny Deol," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to the source, Salman plays himself in the film and the sequence will showcase his side of being human in the film. "Salman Khan will be playing superstar Salman Khan with a heart of gold. It's a role written keeping Salman's aura in mind and the fans will get a treat on big screen."

The film will hit the big screen in second half of 2024. Meanwhile, Sunny will start shooting for Lahore: 1947 in February 2024.

