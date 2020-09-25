Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan shares heartfelt post for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is in critical condition after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He is on maximum life support in Chennai's MGM Healthcare Hospital. As the colleagues and the fans are praying for him, Salman Khan wished the singer a speedy recovery in his latest tweet.

Salman Khan shares heartfelt post for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery

In his tweet, Salman Khan wrote, "Bala Subramaniam, sir. All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery. Thank you for every song you sang for me and made special your Dil Deewana hero Prem. Love you, sir."

In the 90s, SP Balasubrahmanyam was called Salman Khan's voice. He sang some of the finest hits including 'Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai, 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kya', 'Dil Deewana' among others.

He was admitted to the hospital in August. His son SP Charan has been sharing health updates on social media. While it was reported that he was stable, on Thursday, his health deteriorated and he was put on maximum life support.

SP Balasubrahmanyam worked on around 40, 000 songs in 16 languages. He extensively worked with well-known musicians and even won six National Awards.

ALSO READ: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is extremely critical with maximal life support, says hospital 


BOLLYWOOD NEWS

