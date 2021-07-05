On Saturday, it was announced that Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh will be making his television debut as the host of the game show, The Big Picture on COLORS. Now, Salman Khan has hopped on board for the show, but not as a co-host as one would assume. He will be co-producing The Big Picture with Ranveer as the host for the first time.

In a statement, Salman Khan said, "COLORS TV Is The Perfect Platform For A Show Like This And I Am Excited To See #Ranveersingh Bring It To Life." Salman's association with COLORS started as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Now, he is all set to co-produce their latest quiz show.

On Saturday, the teaser of the show was released where Ranveer was seen explaining the format of the show in his own style.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Speaking about his television debut, Ranveer Singh said, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with COLORS to bring alive this exciting new property.”

ALSO READ: The Big Picture teaser: Ranveer Singh explains the game show format in his own style

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.