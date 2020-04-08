Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is doing his part amid this global pandemic. As Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill, it has affected the families of daily wage workers. The actor pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry, according to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE). According to FWICE, he has begun initial transactions.

According to FWICE President BN Tiwari, Salman has made Rs 3,000 each as the initial payment to the daily wage workers. This started on April 7. He said that FWICE had given a final list of 23,000 workers to Salman Khan whose lives have been impacted amid this crisis. After Tuesday's transaction, he will transfer money again after some time. Tiwari said that they are thankful that the actor has been helping the workers.

Tiwari said that the federation has received a total of Rs. 3 crore from the film industry members. This includes Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's donation of Rs. 51 lakhs each, Boney and Arjun Kapoor's contribution, Producer's Guild's donation of Rs. 1.5 crore.

Tiwari said that they are yet to receive Netflix and Amitabh Bachchan's contributions. Big B has pledged to provide ration to one lakh workers. They'll receive coupons for the same in few days.

The money Rs. 3 crore will be used for the 5 lakh daily wage workers. They will begin sending the money from April 14 in phases. Those who are yet to receive aid will receive the help first after final list is made. So, far FWICE has distributed 5000 packets of ration in Andheri and Jogeshwari.