Apart from his projects, actor Hrithik Roshan has made headlines for his love affair with actress Saba Azad. Recently, the couple posed together for paps while attending the wedding of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Though Saba often drops posts and stories expressing her affection towards Hrithik, the latter seemed to keep his personal life away from the sight of his fans. However, Saba has finally made a debut on Hrithik’s social media.

Saba Azad makes her debut on beau Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram with a throwback pic from their London vacation

On Wednesday, the Krissh actor took to his verified Instagram handle and treated his fans with a photo featuring him with his lady love Saba Azad. Interestingly, the throwback shot was from their trip to London during the summer earlier this year. In the selfie clicked by Hrithik, Saba was seen sitting on a bench looking away from the camera.

While Saba can be seen keeping her legs on the bench and holding them, Hrithik posed with a smile. Instagramming the image, he wrote, “Girl on a bench,” along with a red-heart emoticon. He then added, “Summer 2022. London. / The Van Gogh immersive experience.” The post has managed to catch the attention of his Insta fam.

So far, it has managed to garner over 1.3M likes. Meanwhile, his fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons. In fact, many called them “best couple”. On the other hand, Azad also reacted to the post, as she wrote, “Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon / best day with the best egg”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

For the unversed, the Super 30 actor sparked dating rumours with Saba earlier this year after they were spotted making their way out of a date night. Reports making rounds on the internet stated that Hrithik had been keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months.

Talking about their professional front, Saba is a part of the popular electronic band Madboy/Mink. Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

