Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.02.2021 | 2:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Roohi Afzana starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to release in first week of March

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are set to star in Roohi Afzana, a film that was wrapped last year itself before the pandemic hit. While rumours were rife about the straight to the digital release, the makers waited and it seems like a theatrical release for the film will be announced soon. According to a report in a tabloid, the horror-comedy will release in the first week of March 2021.

Roohi Afzana starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar to release in first week of March

It is on similar lines as Stree which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film will become the first movie to release in theatres after the Maharashtra government gave permission for 100 percent capacity in theatres. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon.

Roohi Afzana, directed by Hardik Mehta, was earlier supposed to release on June 5, 2020. This is the first time Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will share screen space. Varun Sharma is also part of the film.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor enjoys driving an electric rickshaw on the sets of Good Luck Jerry, watch video

More Pages: Roohi Afzana Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rohit Sharma, Arnab Goswami, Taapsee Pannu!…

Mumbai Court issues summons to Kangana…

NCB detains Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend…

Road in South Delhi to be named after late…

Media trial impacts probe: Bombay HC on…

Armie Hammer exits Shotgun Wedding starring…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification