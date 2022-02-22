comscore

Robert Downey Jr. to reunite with Iron Man 3 director Shane Black for new film based on crime fiction novel The Parker

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Iron Man 3 and Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang duo Robert Downey Jr. and Shane Black will reportedly reunite for a new film based on the popular crime fiction novel series The Parker.

Robert Downey Jr. to reunite with Iron Man 3 director Shane Black for new film based on crime fiction novel The Parker

According to Empire magazine, Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. will team up with director Shane Black on the new film adaptation developed by Amazon Studios based on the character created by author Donald E. Westlake, under his pseudonym Richard Stark. Robert Downey Jr. will star as the anti-hero, a career criminal Parker and Shane Black is set to co-write the screenplay with Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry, per TheWrap.

Westlake’s book was adapted to film twice before, in 1967’s Point Blank starring Lee Marvin and in 1999’s Payback starring Mel Gibson. Most recently, Jason Statham played Westlake's crafty, seemingly irredeemable character in the 2013 film Parker.

Robert Downey Jr. and director Shane Black previously worked together in the 2005 black comedy crime-thriller Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which partly helped in resurgence of Downey’s career following his struggles with substance abuse. As a way of returning favor, Downey reached out to Shane Black for co-writing and directing Marvel’s 2013 film Iron Man 3.

Also Read: Josh Hartnett joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

