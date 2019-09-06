Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.09.2019 | 11:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Rishi Kapoor to return to India next week, confirms Randhir Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rishi Kapoor has been away from India for almost a year now. The actor was diagnosed with cancer but did not reveal his disease until earlier this year when he started to recover. And now, the actor is all set to return to India next week after being away from 11 months.

Rishi Kapoor to return to India next week, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor will arrive on September 10, confirmed Randhir Kapoor. The rumours began that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were coming this week when airport pictures went viral on social media. Randhir Kapoor denied the rumours and informed that the actor will be coming next week instead.

The veteran will get adjusted to the timezone once he is back and later on resume work. Rishi Kapoor had dubbed for Jhoota Kahin Ka while he was in New York. He was also supposed to dub for The Body but the makers said that they would do it once he is back. The producers have said the once he is back and adjusted to the environment, they will work out the dates.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor FINALLY leave for Mumbai after being away for 11 months

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone,…

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor FINALLY leave…

Rishi Kapoor talks about friends Jeetendra…

Is Vijay Deverkonda flying to Mumbai on Sep…

THIS habit of Ranbir Kapoor according to…

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham finds his love…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification