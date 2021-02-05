Bollywood Hungama

“The right thing should be done” – says Salman Khan briefly on Farmers’ Protests

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India is seeing its largest protests in the last few months. Farmers have been stationed at the Delhi border for months in order to protest against three new agricultural laws. While international celebrities like Rihanna, Lilly Singh, Hasan Minhaj, and Greta Thunberg have shown support, Punjabi singers and actors have been backing the farmers too. Though mainstream Bollywood celebrities have kept mum, they spoke in support of 'India Against Propaganda' over international criticism. As the Khans are yet to speak up, Salman Khan briefly addressed the topic a day ago.

The right thing should be done - says Salman Khan briefly on Farmers' Protests

He attended a music show launch event on Thursday night when he was asked about ongoing Farmers' protests. "The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done," Salman Khan said keeping his words limited.

Salman Khan, on the work front, is shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim - The Final Truth. He will soon start Tiger 3 shooting followed by Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and then Kick 2.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in Pathan UAE schedule

