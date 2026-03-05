Actor Rajesh Tailang on March 4, 2026, shared the news of his mother’s passing through a heartfelt post on social media. The actor uploaded a photograph of her and wrote in Hindi, “जो इस दुनिया में लाई , आज इस दुनिया से चली गई । माँ नहीं रही ।” The brief message, translating to “The one who brought me into this world has left it today. Mother is no more,” reflected the depth of his loss.

Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns the loss of his mother

Soon after the post went live, colleagues, friends and followers filled the comments section with messages of condolence and support. Many offered prayers and strength to the actor and his family during this difficult time. Rajesh did not disclose the cause of his mother’s death in the post, and there have been no reports indicating further details as of now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang)

On the professional front, Rajesh was last seen in the third season of the Netflix series Delhi Crime, where he reprised his role alongside Shefali Shah. The latest season also featured Huma Qureshi in a pivotal antagonist’s role. His performance in the acclaimed crime drama once again drew attention for its restraint and authenticity.

A glance at Rajesh’s Instagram profile shows that much of his recent activity has been centered around promoting his book, Chand Pe Chai, along with updates related to his screen projects. He is next set to appear in Mirzapur: The Movie, scheduled for release on September 4 this year. The film is among the anticipated titles on his upcoming slate.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Tailang credits rise of smart TVs and better home-viewing setups for making OTT “shared experience for families”; says, “Content and technology have moved hand-in-hand”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.