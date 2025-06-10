One of the biggest multi-starrers of Hindi Cinema, Housefull 5, was released on Friday and has been well-received. This was evident with the hold on Monday. The film has nearly 19 major actors - Akshay Kumar, Abhishek A Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir. If producer Sajid Nadiadwala had his way, he would have expanded this already sprawling star cast.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that two veteran actors, Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, were also offered roles in Housefull 5. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Initially, the plan was to have Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar play the cops. These roles were ultimately played by Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. The idea was to have Uday-Majnu kind of banter between Anil and Nana.”

The source continued, “However, Anil declined the offer. Hence, Sajid Nadiadwala decided to have Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff as the cops. That combination also works as they both appeared in Khal Nayak (1993). On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was offered the role of the senior cop. He respectfully declined, probably because he is 80+ and is selective about his roles. Nana was already a part of the film and hence, he was given the role of the senior cop that was originally intended for Big B.”

Last year, there were reports that Anil Kapoor refused to come on board for Housefull 5 due to remuneration issues. Meanwhile, there are also speculations that Boman Irani was probably also offered the film, particularly the role of Batook Patel. The character has been a part of all Housefull films, except Housefull 4 (2019) and it was Boman who has always played Batook. In Housefull 5, the role of the Gujarati character was essayed by Johny Lever.

