Sandip Brahamin has claimed that his signature step was used in the film without credit and has shared details on social media.

Dancer, choreographer, and digital content creator Sandip Brahamin has publicly accused Housefull 5 choreographer Remo D’Souza of copying one of his signature dance moves for the film’s song ‘Laal Pari’, without giving him credit. The allegation was made through an Instagram video that Sandip shared recently, reigniting the debate around creative plagiarism in the entertainment industry.

Housefull 5: Choreographer Remo D’Souza faces dance plagiarism allegations from content creator over the song ‘Laal Pari’

About a month ago, after the song was unveiled, Sandip called out the choreographer for copying his original steps without attribution. In the video, he specifically addressed the resemblance of moves in ‘Laal Pari’ to a sequence from one of his older dance clips. He said in the video, “You all have seen my signature moves. My move has been copied in Housefull 5 song Laal Pari. Many of my friends DMed me on Instagram. Therefore, I rechecked on Instagram and YouTube. They’ve neither mentioned me nor have they given me credit. I don’t know what is happening.”

The video also included side-by-side comparisons showing lead actors Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh performing the contested step, followed by footage of Sandip performing what he claims to be the original choreography. The similarity between the moves has led many online viewers to question if the creative team behind the film should have acknowledged Sandip’s work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandip Brahamin (@sandipbrahamin_11)



Meanwhile, Housefull 5 has been creating waves at the box office. Released on June 6, it is the fifth film in the successful Housefull franchise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan, the 2025 Hindi-language comedy thriller features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and more. Notably, the film was released in two versions—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B—each with a different climax.

While Remo D’Souza has not yet responded to the allegations, the controversy adds to the buzz surrounding Laal Pari, which has been trending since the film’s release. Whether or not the production team will address the matter remains to be seen, but Sandip Brahamin’s post has sparked discussions around the importance of acknowledging content creators in mainstream media.

Also Read: UP Police gives a safety twist to Housefull 5’s dual endings in safety campaign: “Book your climax wisely”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.