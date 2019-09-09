Raveena Tandon is the first one among her peers to become a grandmother. It is no news that she adopted two baby girls back in 1995, Pooja and Chhaya. The actress has raised the two girls as a single mother and loves the sibling’s duo beyond words.

The family recently organized a baby shower for Chhaya as she is expecting her first baby. While Raveena usually steers clear of the social media when it comes to her private life, she couldn’t help but share the big news with her fans and well-wishers. Pooja was more than happy to organize everything with her mother as she is all set to become an aunt.

Many, many congratulations to Raveena and the would-be mother, Chhaya!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: After Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon heads for her digital debut