Last Updated 02.04.2022 | 11:17 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna replaces Parineeti Chopra; joins the cast of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi & Gudi Padwa, the Animal team has announced that actress Rashmika Mandanna will join its stellar cast. Rashmika joins the team following the exit of Parineeti Chopra. The magnum opus directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with an all-star ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles will now see the national crush Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Rashmika Mandanna replaces Parineeti Chopra; joins the cast of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Rashmika Mandanna replaces Parineeti Chopra; joins the cast of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

 

The crime drama has already stirred much anticipation amongst the audiences even before going to the floors due to a subtle yet powerful title teaser released earlier and the names associated with it. The movie will commence its shoot this summer with an anticipated release date of 11th August 2023.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture with ‘Pushpa’ Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of the film Goodbye

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection

